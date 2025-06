French Open Results

Friday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €20,509,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at…

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Lorenzo Musetti (8), Italy, def. Mariano Navone, Argentina, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexei Popyrin (25), Australia, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-4, 7-6 (11), 7-6 (5).

Tommy Paul (12), United States, def. Karen Khachanov (24), Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3.

Holger Rune (10), Denmark, def. Quentin Halys, France, 4-6, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Ben Shelton (13), United States, def. Matteo Gigante, Italy, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe (15), United States, def. Sebastian Korda (23), United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Zheng Qinwen (8), China, def. Victoria Mboko, Canada, 6-3, 6-4.

Amanda Anisimova (16), United States, def. Clara Tauson (22), Denmark, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova (19), Russia, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (5), Poland, def. Jaqueline Cristian, Romania, 6-2, 7-5.

Elena Rybakina (12), Kazakhstan, def. Jelena Ostapenko (21), Latvia, 6-2, 6-2.

Jasmine Paolini (4), Italy, def. Yuliia Starodubtseva, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.

Elina Svitolina (13), Ukraine, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (8), Britain, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Theo Arribage, France, 7-5, 6-4.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, def. Jacob Fearnley, Britain, and Gabriel Diallo, Canada, 6-2, 6-3.

Evan King and Christian Harrison (9), United States, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Manuel Guinard, France, 6-4, 6-0.

Yuki Bhambri, India, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Nikola Mektic (7), Croatia, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Matthew Ebden and John Peers (15), Australia, def. Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash (6), Britain, def. Ryan Seggerman and Learner Tien, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (13), France, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, and Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Maya Joint, Australia, 6-2, 6-3.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, def. Shuko Aoyama and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu, China, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-3.

Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva (4), Russia, def. Sabrina Santamaria, United States, and Maia Lumsden, Britain, 6-0, 6-0.

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova (12), Slovakia, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry, France, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Qianhui Tang, China, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, and Alexandra Eala, Philippines, 6-1, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 6-4, 6-3.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 6-3, 6-4.

Rafael Matos, Brazil, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (8), Czechia, 6-4, 2-6, 13-11.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Leolia Jeanjean and Manuel Guinard, France, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Xinyu Jiang, China, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Estelle Cascino and Geoffrey Blancaneaux, France, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Tim Putz, Germany, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

