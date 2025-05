French Open Results

Wednesday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €20,509,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at…

Wednesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €20,509,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Ben Shelton (13), United States, def. Hugo Gaston, France, walkover.

Lorenzo Musetti (8), Italy, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 6-0, 6-4.

Alexei Popyrin (25), Australia, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

Mariano Navone, Argentina, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Vit Kopriva, Czechia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Casper Ruud (7), Norway, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-0.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Quentin Halys, France, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Karen Khachanov (24), Russia, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (31), France, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Matteo Gigante, Italy, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (20), Greece, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Tommy Paul (12), United States, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Sebastian Korda (23), United States, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Frances Tiafoe (15), United States, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Holger Rune (10), Denmark, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Amanda Anisimova (16), United States, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-0, 6-2.

Victoria Mboko, Canada, def. Eva Lys, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen (8), China, def. Emiliana Arango, Colombia, 6-2, 6-3.

Jasmine Paolini (4), Italy, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (13), Ukraine, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Yuliia Starodubtseva, Ukraine, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Donna Vekic (18), Croatia, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Iga Swiatek (5), Poland, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Clara Tauson (22), Denmark, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, def. Danielle Collins, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Liudmila Samsonova (19), Russia, def. Leyre Romero Gormaz, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Jaqueline Cristian, Romania, def. Sara Bejlek, Czechia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-1.

Jelena Ostapenko (21), Latvia, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Diana Shnaider (11), Russia, 7-5, 7-5.

Elena Rybakina (12), Kazakhstan, def. Iva Jovic, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Jacob Fearnley, Britain, and Gabriel Diallo, Canada, def. Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli, India, 6-0, 6-2.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, def. Lucas Miedler, Austria, and Francisco Cabral, Portugal, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Manuel Guinard, France, def. Marcelo Melo and Rafael Matos, Brazil, 6-3, 6-4.

Luke Johnson, Britain, and Sander Arends, Netherlands, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Orlando Luz, Brazil, def. Geoffrey Blancaneaux and Valentin Royer, France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Yuki Bhambri, India, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Hendrik Jebens, Germany, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-3.

Ryan Seggerman and Learner Tien, United States, def. Arthur Gea and Moise Kouame, France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, def. Robert Cash and James Tracy, United States, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-1.

Miguel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and N. Sriram Balaji, India, def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Argentina, and Yunchaokete Bu, China, 6-2, 6-1.

Evan King and Christian Harrison (9), United States, def. Sander Gille, Belgium, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 6-3, 6-4.

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (13), France, def. Adrian Mannarino and Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-3, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Luisa Stefani (14), Brazil, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-1.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, and Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Angelica Moratelli, Italy, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Elena Pridankina, Russia, def. Estelle Cascino and Carole Monnet, France, 6-4, 6-1.

Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal, Britain, def. Ena Shibahara, Japan, and Hanyu Guo, China, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-3.

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, def. Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, and McCartney Kessler, United States, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (8).

Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (13), Brazil, def. Jessika Ponchet and Leolia Jeanjean, France, 6-3, 6-0.

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Maya Joint, Australia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Sofia Kenin (8), United States, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Xinyu Jiang, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu (10), Taiwan, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, and Alycia Parks, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, and Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, and Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-2.

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, and Ann Li, United States, def. Julie Belgraver and Lois Boisson, France, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, and Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, def. Quinn Gleason and Katie Volynets, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini (2), Italy, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, 6-2, 6-3.

Shuko Aoyama and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, def. Zeynep Sonmez, Turkiye, and Polina Kudermetova, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Diane Parry and Harold Mayot, France, def. Nicolas Mahut and Chloe Paquet, France, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Andres Molteni (7), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Olivia Nicholls and Henry Patten, Britain, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

