French Open 2025: Defending champ Carlos Alcaraz and No. 1 Jannik Sinner lead the men’s field

PARIS (AP) — A look at some of the top men at the French Open, which starts at Roland-Garros on…

PARIS (AP) — A look at some of the top men at the French Open, which starts at Roland-Garros on Sunday, with money-line odds via BetMGM Sportsbook:

Jannik Sinner

Seeding: 1

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Italy

Age: 23

2025 Record: 12-1

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 19

Grand Slam Titles: 3 — Australian Open (2: 2024, 2025), U.S. Open (1: 2024)

Last 5 French Opens: 2024-Lost in Semifinals, 2023-2nd Round, 2022-4th, 2021-4th, 2020-QF

Aces: Returned at the Italian Open from a three-month doping ban he agreed to after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed his exoneration in the case. … Reached the Rome final but 26-match winning streak dating to last season ended with loss to Carlos Alcaraz. … Won his second consecutive Australian Open in January. … Lost to Alcaraz in five sets in last year’s semifinals in Paris.

He Said It: “I’m 23 years old, and I am not perfect. I know that I have things still to improve. I have certain areas where I can get better. That’s why we work.”

Read All About It: Jannik Sinner’s playing style draws comparisons to Novak Djokovic

Odds Are: +190

Carlos Alcaraz

Seeding: 2

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Spain

Age: 22

2025 Record: 30-5

2025 Titles: 3

Career Titles: 19

Grand Slam Titles: 4 — French Open (1: 2024), Wimbledon (2: 2023, 2024), U.S. Open (1: 2022)

Last 5 French Opens: 2024-Won Championship, 2023-SF, 2022-QF, 2021-3rd, 2020-Did Not Play

Aces: His title at Roland-Garros a year ago made him, at 21, the youngest man in tennis history to win at least one major championship on three surfaces. … 4-0 in Grand Slam finals. … Got an Olympic silver medal after losing the final to Novak Djokovic in Paris. … Missed the Madrid Open with problems in both legs but then won the Italian Open, beating Sinner for the title. … Tweaked his service motion in the offseason to try to get more precision and a consistent rhythm.

He Said It: “When you feel like you can’t miss, you can do whatever you should do, everything is going to be in — that’s the most satisfaction … that I feel on court. You hit great shots, running forehand, drop shots, volley, serve and volley. Everything that you want to do, you feel like it’s going to be right.”

Read All About It: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have a real rivalry atop men’s tennis

Odds Are: +105

Alexander Zverev

Seeding: 3

Career-Best Ranking: 2

Country: Germany

Age: 28

2025 Record: 24-9 (Entering the German Open)

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 24

Grand Slam Titles: Zero — Best: Runner-Up, French Open (2024), Australian Open (2025), U.S. Open (2020)

Last 5 French Opens: 2024-Runner-Up, 2023-SF, 2022-SF, 2021-SF, 2020-4th

Aces: Now 0-3 in major finals, losing to Dominic Thiem at the U.S. Open — after leading 2-0 in sets — to Alcaraz at the French Open — after leading 2-1 in sets — and to Sinner at the Australian Open. … Had a chance to move up to No. 1 while Sinner was serving his suspension, but Zverev kept losing early in tournaments, going 6-6 in one stretch.

He Said It: “I don’t want to end my career as the best player of all time to never win a Grand Slam, that’s for sure. I’ll keep doing everything I can to lift one of those trophies.”

Read All About It: Zverev falls to 0-3 in Slam finals with loss to Sinner in Melbourne

Odds Are: +1600

Jack Draper

Seeding: 5

Career-Best Ranking: 5

Country: Britain

Age: 23

2025 Record: 22-6

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 3

Grand Slam Titles: Zero — Best: Semifinals, U.S. Open (2024)

Last 5 French Opens: 2024-1st, 2023-1st, 2022-DNP, 2021-DNP, 2020-DNP

Aces: Enjoying a real breakthrough season, including a Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells and a run to a Masters 1000 final on red clay at Madrid, along with a rise into the top 10. … Only the second left-hander — Rafael Nadal is the other, of course — to reach the top five since 2000. … Fitness issues from early in his career seem to be behind him. … Never won a French Open match.

He Said It: “I feel like I’ve been sort of building towards this. And so I feel like I’ve been improving a long time.”

Read All About It: Jack Draper beats Holger Rune in the Indian Wells final

Odds Are: +3300

Novak Djokovic

Seeding: 6

Career-Best Ranking: 1

Country: Serbia

Age: 38

2025 Record: 12-7 (entering Geneva Open)

2025 Titles: Zero

Career Titles: 99

Grand Slam Titles: 24 — French Open (3: 2016, 2021, 2023), Australian Open (10: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023), Wimbledon (7: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), U.S. Open (4: 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023)

Last 5 French Opens: 2024-QF, 2023-Q, 2022-QF, 2021-W, 2020-RU

Aces: Recently split from coach Andy Murray. … After stopping at the Australian Open with a hamstring injury, resumes his bid to become the first player with 25 Grand Slam singles trophies. … 2024 was his first season without at least one Slam trophy since 2017. … Won an Olympic gold medal for Serbia last year in Paris. … Pulled out of the French Open midway through the event after tearing his right knee’s meniscus. … Ended a three-match losing streak this week.

He Said It: “It’s not like I’m worrying approaching every Grand Slam now whether I’m going to get injured or not, but statistics are against me, in a way, in the last couple of years.”

Read All About It: Djokovic strives to get another major championship after his latest injury

Odds Are: +1200

Casper Ruud

Seeding: 7

Career-Best Ranking: 2

Country: Norway

Age: 26

2025 Record: 24-7 (entering Geneva Open)

2025 Titles: 1

Career Titles: 13

Grand Slam Titles: Zero — Best: Runner-Up, French Open (2: 2022, 2023), U.S. Open (1: 2022)

Last 5 French Opens: 2024-SF, 2023-RU, 2022-RU, 2021-3rd, 2020-3rd

Aces: Earned his first Masters 1000 title on Madrid’s clay for his biggest trophy. He had been 0-6 in title matches at Grand Slam tournaments, Masters and the ATP Finals. … Made it to at least the semifinals in Paris each of the past three years, including runner-up finishes against Nadal and Djokovic.

He Said It: “In many ways, my career has gone better than maybe I thought was possible sometimes.”

Read All About It: Casper Ruud had Slam chances against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2022 U.S. Open final

Odds Are: +2800

___

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.