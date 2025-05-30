Frelick leads Brewers against the Phillies after 4-hit performance

Milwaukee Brewers (29-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-20, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45…

Milwaukee Brewers (29-28, third in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (36-20, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: D.L. Hall (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, one strikeout); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (2-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -144, Brewers +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies after Sal Frelick had four hits against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Philadelphia is 19-9 in home games and 36-20 overall. The Phillies have hit 60 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Milwaukee has an 11-18 record on the road and a 29-28 record overall. The Brewers have gone 18-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 25 extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Trea Turner is 14 for 42 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has five doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 11 for 41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .274 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (elbow), Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.