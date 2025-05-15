Former New Zealand bowler Southee to work as a consultant with England’s cricket teams

LONDON (AP) — Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee will work with England’s cricket teams as a “specialist skills consultant”…

LONDON (AP) — Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee will work with England’s cricket teams as a “specialist skills consultant” for all formats over the upcoming international summer.

The 36-year-old Southee, who retired from international cricket in December, will start his role ahead of next week’s one-off test against Zimbabwe and work through to the end of the five-match test series against India in early August.

“With his vast experience of playing in a wide range of conditions around the world and across all formats, he brings valuable insight and knowledge to the players,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday.

Following his consultancy stint, he will resume playing duties in The Hundred competition for Birmingham Phoenix in August, the ECB said.

Southee is New Zealand’s all-time leading wicket-taker across the formats. He took 391 in test matches, placing him 18th on the all-time list and No. 2 for a New Zealander behind Richard Hadlee.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.