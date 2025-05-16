Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi to stay in the hospital after emergency surgery

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to stay in the hospital for another five days after having emergency…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to stay in the hospital for another five days after having emergency surgery on an abdominal injury, Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said Friday.

The Nigeria striker had two operations to repair internal damage after he collided with a post during the 2-2 draw with Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday. He was placed in an induced coma to aid his recovery but is now awake and talking with his family, Britain’s Press Association reported.

Espirito Santo said he hopes Awoniyi will be able to attend the final game of the season — against Chelsea on May 25.

“He went to surgery — surgery went well,” Espirito Santo said. “He is under observation now, but he is recovering. We still have to wait for the doctors to allow visits. We are concerned but it is positive. It has been very difficult because of the concern of the injury, the situation he went through.”

“I hope,” he added, “that next week he can join us and be around because he’s a wonderful boy.”

Seventh-place Forest is one point off the top five in its bid for Champions League qualification and travels to West Ham on Sunday.

