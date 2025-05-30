Flyers re-sign Tyson Foerster to a 2-year, $7.5 million contract

General manager Daniel Briere announced the extension Thursday. Foerster will count $3.75 million annually against the salary cap in the 2025-26 and 2026-27 NHL seasons.

Philadelphia Flyers' Tyson Foerster, left, react as Washington Capitals players celebrate after a win in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(AP/Chris Szagola) Philadelphia Flyers' Tyson Foerster, left, react as Washington Capitals players celebrate after a win in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(AP/Chris Szagola) PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Tyson Foerster to a two-year contract worth $7.5 million.

General manager Daniel Briere announced the extension Thursday. Foerster will count $3.75 million annually against the salary cap in the 2025-26 and 2026-27 NHL seasons.

Foerster, 23, set career highs with 25 goals, 18 assists and 43 points this past season. He was set to be a restricted free agent July 1 and will be again after this deal expires.

The Flyers’ first-round pick in the 2020 draft at No. 23 overall, Foerster has 83 points in 166 career games in the league, all with Philadelphia. This spring, he represented Canada at the world hockey championships.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.