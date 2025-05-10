Flick says Barcelona ready to rebound from Inter loss against Madrid in clasico

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Hansi Flick knows there is no better painkiller for Barcelona’s gut-wrenching Champions League exit to Inter…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Hansi Flick knows there is no better painkiller for Barcelona’s gut-wrenching Champions League exit to Inter Milan than beating Real Madrid in a decisive clasico.

“After the defeat in Milan, everyone knows it was not easy after that match, but I think we are doing great,” Flick said on Saturday, a day before Barcelona hosts Madrid in a game that will go a long way to deciding the Spanish league title.

Barcelona was moments away from a thrilling comeback at Inter on Tuesday before the Italian side struck a last-gasp equalizer and secured a 4-3 extra-time win. Inter will play Paris Saint-Germain in the European final.

Barcelona, in turn, must refocus on its chance to complete a domestic double and leave Madrid without a major trophy this campaign.

It hosts Madrid while holding a four-point lead in La Liga over its top rival. Barcelona has won all three clasicos this season across all competitions, including a recent victory in the Copa del Rey final. Making it four of four will in itself be a great achievement for Flick in his first season in charge.

“We have spoken about that and about what we are going to do in the next two weeks,” the German coach said. “There are four more matches to go and of course the clasico tomorrow is for us very important for us to show again how good we can play. It is about our confidence.”

Balde and Lewandowski will appear

Flick said left back Alejandro Balde and striker Robert Lewandowski will be available for “minutes in the second half.”

Balde missed the Inter tie with a left thigh injury. Youth player Gerard Martín started in his place and struggled on the defensive end.

Lewandowski, who leads Barcelona with 40 goals this season, was sidelined for two weeks with a left thigh injury until he played the final minutes of Barcelona’s loss at Inter. Ferran Torres will most likely start in his place on Sunday.

