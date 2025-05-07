Fire alarm causes brief evacuation after Knicks’ Game 2 win over Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — A fire alarm was triggered at TD Garden in the aftermath of the New York Knicks’ 91-90…

BOSTON (AP) — A fire alarm was triggered at TD Garden in the aftermath of the New York Knicks’ 91-90 playoff victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, causing a brief evacuation.

TD Garden officials released a statement late Wednesday saying that an alarm was tripped and that no one was injured. The cause of the alarm is under investigation, the statement said.

Alarms began blaring while New York’s Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were still at the podium concluding a post game interview. Boston’s Jaylen Brown had just completed his interview session in a separate room when officials directed members of the media toward the exits.

Due to the evacuation, Jayson Tatum’s planned interview session was canceled.

New York leads the series 2-0.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.