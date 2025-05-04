Filippo Inzaghi’s Pisa promoted to Serie A for first time in 34 years

PISA, Italy (AP) — Pisa was promoted to the top tier of Italian soccer on Sunday for the first time…

PISA, Italy (AP) — Pisa was promoted to the top tier of Italian soccer on Sunday for the first time in 34 years.

There were wild celebrations in Pisa despite the team’s 1-0 loss at Bari because third-placed Spezia also lost — 2-1 at Reggiana. Pisa is guaranteed second spot in Serie B and automatic promotion to the top flight, with two rounds remaining.

That means Serie A soccer will be returning to the Arena Garibaldi, which sits practically in the shadow of the leaning tower of Pisa, for the first time since the team was relegated in 1991.

Pisa is coached by World Cup-winning forward Filippo Inzaghi, the older brother of Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi.

Serie B champion Sassuolo secured promotion last month and will be joined by the winner of the playoffs, which will be contested by teams that finish third to eighth.

