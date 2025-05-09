FIFA pledges to help create Afghan refugee team in women’s soccer for friendly games

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has pledged to help create an Afghanistan refugee team in women’s soccer that can play friendly…

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has pledged to help create an Afghanistan refugee team in women’s soccer that can play friendly games outside of competitions during a sports ban by the Taliban on women in the country.

The move on Friday does not yet meet exiled players’ wish to be a recognized Afghanistan women’s national team playing qualifying games for the Women’s World Cup and Asian championships.

Afghanistan has not played an official women’s competitive game since 2018, and the return to power of the Taliban regime in 2021 shut down women’s sport.

As one of FIFA’s 211 national members, the Afghanistan soccer federation has a statutory obligation “to prevent and fight against any kind of discrimination … (and) promote the development of women’s football and the full participation of women at all levels.”

The Afghan federation has not fulfilled its obligations but has not been suspended by FIFA.

FIFA said its ruling council approved a strategy for Afghan women’s soccer that “foresees the establishment of the Afghan women’s refugee team.”

“FIFA is engaging directly with the relevant players,” the soccer body said, and will “organize and facilitate its operations to start its activities as soon as possible.”

