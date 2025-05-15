FIFA gives more time for investigations into Israeli soccer asked for by Palestinian officials

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Palestinian officials were left frustrated Thursday after FIFA gave no clear timeline to report on two…

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Palestinian officials were left frustrated Thursday after FIFA gave no clear timeline to report on two investigations into Israeli soccer opened last year.

FIFA asked its disciplinary body last October to study allegations of discrimination by the Israeli soccer federation, and its governance panel to advise if teams from Israeli settlements in the West Bank playing in national competitions breached the governing body’s statues.

The Palestinian soccer federation’s renewed claims to FIFA last year are part of a 15-year campaign seeking action against settlement clubs.

“Let’s not wait another year. We need to act now,” Palestinian soccer official Susan Shalabi, a member of the Asian Football Confederation’s executive committee, urged FIFA leaders.

“All we are asking for is a clear update on the status of the matter and an exact date in which the investigation will be concluded,” she said.

Shalabi asked FIFA to set a one-month deadline for the governance panel to report back to the ruling council chaired by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The Palestinians’ issues in soccer are “visible, undeniable but sadly ignored,” she said, getting warm applause after a nine-minute speech.

FIFA responded after no member federation at the Congress, including Israel, took up an invitation to speak.

FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström said the two investigations need more time and new members elected Thursday had to be informed on the issues.

“The committees are working diligently to conclude what is clearly a highly complex topic,” he said.

