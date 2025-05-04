F1’s governing body studying cost cap and ponders McLaren’s proposal on paying to lodge complaints

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The president of Formula 1’s governing body is studying the cost cap that teams operate…

Mohammed Ben Sulayem also said before the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday that he supports a proposal floated by McLaren Racing boss Zak Brown that would require teams making any allegations against another to lodge a formal complaint with a monetary deposit. Brown suggested the money would be returned if the allegations proved true, but it should count against the cost cap if unproven as a deterrent to baseless and damaging claims.

Ben Sulayem wants to adopt the rule, but is “studying” if it should count against the cost cap. That then led him to vocalize his frustration with the entire cost cap system, in which the FIA must review each team’s annual spending and make sure they are within the budget.

“I’m looking at the cost cap and it’s just giving the FIA a headache. So what’s the point of it?” Ben Sulayem said in his trackside office about an hour before the race around Hard Rock Stadium.

“I don’t see the point. I really don’t.”

The cost cap was introduced in 2021 with new rules that restricts spending and a sliding scale of aerodynamic and CFD testing – financial regulations that has made the competition closer. The cost caps prevent the bigger teams from being able to endlessly spend on development that the smaller teams cannot afford.

The cost cap for the 2025 season is $140.4 million.

As for Brown’s idea, which Brown raised in Miami by using a bottled labeled “TIRE WATER” to troll Red Bull Racing’s accusations that McLaren is using water to manipulate its tire temperatures, Ben Sulayem was in full agreement on charging teams to lodge an allegation.

“You cannot just accuse someone without a written complaint, and that protest, you have to pay money,” said Ben Sulayem, who even tossed out $50,000 as the potential fee charged.

Finally, Ben Sulayem said he expects clarification to the driver code of conduct policy to be completed next week, but he was explicit in that he won’t be lifting the ban on profanity. Drivers as of this season can be fined for cursing when in official FIA appearances and the rule has been highly criticized by drivers from multiple series managed by the governing body.

Ben Sulayem said the clarifications coming will address how the code of conduct is applied to individual series, but he won’t be lifting the cursing restriction.

