Fever begin season at home against the Sky

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever
Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fever -7; over/under is 166
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky in the season opener.
Indiana finished 11-9 in Eastern Conference games and 12-8 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fever allowed opponents to score 87.7 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.
Chicago went 13-27 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Sky gave up 82.5 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.
INJURIES: Fever: None listed.
Sky: Ajsa Sivka: out for season (not injury related).
