Fever begin season at home against the Sky

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fever -7; over/under is 166 BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fever -7; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever host the Chicago Sky in the season opener.

Indiana finished 11-9 in Eastern Conference games and 12-8 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fever allowed opponents to score 87.7 points per game and shoot 44.1% from the field last season.

Chicago went 13-27 overall and 5-15 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Sky gave up 82.5 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sky: Ajsa Sivka: out for season (not injury related).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.