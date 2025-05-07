Fastest South American marathon runner banned 5 years for steroid doping before Paris Olympics

MONACO (AP) — South America’s fastest marathoner was banned for five years after testing positive for three steroids one month…

MONACO (AP) — South America’s fastest marathoner was banned for five years after testing positive for three steroids one month before the Paris Olympics, track and field investigators said Wednesday.

Daniel do Nascimento of Brazil also will miss the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics before his ban expires in July the following year.

Do Nascimento’s marathon career peaked in 2022: He clocked 2 hours, 4 minutes, 51 seconds at the Seoul Marathon; placed eighth at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon; and led the New York Marathon for more than 20 miles until collapsing.

His record time in Seoul qualified him for the Paris Olympics but he tested positive twice in samples given while training last July in Rio de Janeiro.

The steroids metenolone and drostanolone were found in both samples and nandrolone was found in the first one, the Athletics Integrity Unit said.

The AIU said “clear evidence of the athlete’s use of multiple prohibited substances” justified an extended six-year ban for Do Nascimento, which was cut by one year because he acknowledged doping and accepted the sanction.

The 26-year-old Brazilian runner also competed in the Tokyo Olympics marathon, which he did not finish.

