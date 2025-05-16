Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Secure $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for Knicks-Celtics

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players in most states will be eligible for 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. New users in select states can bet $30 to win $300 in bonuses ( AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV).

The New York Knicks are trying to close out the Boston Celtics in Game 6. Fanatics Sportsbook should be a top option for basketball fans during the NBA playoffs.

Click here to redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Preview, Odds

The Celtics are on the brink of elimination, but don’t count out the defending champions yet. Although Jayson Tatum is done with a torn Achilles, the Celtics have enough shotmaking to hang with the Knicks. In fact, they dominated Game 5 with a flurry of three-pointers.

But Jalen Brunson always figures out ways to bounce back after a loss. The Knicks are 9-3 after playoff losses with Jalen Brunson. The Pistons series played out similarly to this Celtics series so far. Fanatics Sportsbook has the Knicks as a slight favorite going into this matchup:

Boston Celtics: +2.5 (-110) // +120 // Over 211.5 (-110)

+2.5 (-110) // +120 // Over 211.5 (-110) New York Knicks: -2.5 (-110) // -145 // Under 211.5 (-110)

Win $300 Bonus or 10 No Sweat Bets With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

There are two different options for players on Fanatics Sportsbook. New users who sign up in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA or WV will have access to the $300 bonus. All it takes is a $30 bet to win the bonus.

Anyone who signs up in a different state will be eligible for the $1,000 in no sweat bets. Players will receive 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. A loss on that no sweat bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: How to Sign Up

Set up a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook in time for Knicks vs. Celtics:

