Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $300 NBA Bonus, $1K No-Sweat Bet for Nuggets-Thunder

There are plenty of different ways to bet on the NBA playoffs and this Fanatics Sportsbook promo is raising the stakes on the games. Start with guaranteed bonuses or no sweat bets by activating this offer.







Create a new account in select states and start with a $30 bet. This will unlock $300 in bonuses (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV). New players in other states will be eligible for 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook sets up new users with tons of options. Use these sign-up bonuses on Nuggets vs. Thunder or any other game this week. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process.

New players who activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo can secure a $300 bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV) or 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. Click here to redeem either offer.

NBA Championship Odds

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are six teams left in the NBA playoffs. The Pacers and Timberwolves have already secured their spots in the conference finals. The Thunder are still the favorites to win it all, but anything can happen in the playoffs. Fanatics Sportsbook has tons of different ways to bet on the NBA playoffs, including championship futures. Here is a look at the current odds to win:

Oklahoma City Thunder (-135)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+550)

Indiana Pacers (+600)

New York Knicks (+600)

Boston Celtics (+1600)

Denver Nuggets (+2800)

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Win $300 Bonus or 10 $100 No Sweat Bets

There are two different offers on the table at Fanatics Sportsbook. Most new users will qualify for the no sweat bets. Create an account and start with a $100 no sweat bet.

Players who lose on a no sweat bet will receive up to $100 back in bonuses. The first bet of each day will be a $100 no sweat bet.

Players who sign up in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV can start with a no-brainer offer. Place a $30 bet on any game to win $300 in bonuses.

How to Sign Up With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Setting up a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook won’t take long. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to sign up. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

to sign up. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile. Deposit cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Start with a cash wager on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.