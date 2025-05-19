Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for NBA, NHL + MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo and secure a sign-up bonus. New players can qualify for 10 $100 no sweat bets or a guaranteed bonus.







Create an account to qualify for 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. Players who sign up in select states can bet $30 to win $300 in bonuses guaranteed (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV).

Monday is all about MLB, but the rest of the week will be all about the playoffs. Use Fanatics Sportsbook to make picks on the NBA and NHL playoffs. Here is a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim 10 days of $100 no sweat bets or a $300 bonus in select states (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Win No Sweat Bets or $300 Bonus

This promo comes with two different options for players. Remember, new users in select states will be eligible for the no-brainer bonus. Set up a new account in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA or WV and bet $30 to win a $300 bonus.

Anyone who signs up in a different state will be eligible for 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. Losing on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

How to Activate This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Creating an account with Fanatics Sportsbook will only take a few minutes. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Start with a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses in select states or grab 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

NBA Finals Odds

The NBA field is down to four teams and the path to a championship is wide open. The Oklahoma City Thunder are favored to win it all, but everyone is in the mix. The New York Knicks are favored to emerge from the Eastern Conference. Take a look at the Fanatics Sportsbook odds to win it all:

Oklahoma City Thunder (-175)

New York Knicks (+450)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+600)

Indiana Pacers (+700)

There are tons of different ways to get in on the action during the NBA playoffs. Fanatics Sportsbook has spreads, moneylines, totals, player props, same game parlays and a wide range of other options.

