Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim 10 $100 No Sweat Bets for NBA, MLB + NHL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of a sign-up bonus with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Sign up in time to grab no sweat bets or guaranteed bonuses on any sport this weekend. Click here to activate this offer.







Most new users will be eligible for 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets. Anyone in select states can win $300 in bonuses on a $30 bet (AZ, MI, NJ and PA). Place a $50 bet on any game to secure $250 in bonuses (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV).

There are tons of options available for sports fans on Fanatics Sportsbook. With that said, we expect to see a lot of interest in Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Set up a new account with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim $1,000 in no sweat bets or a guaranteed bonus in select states. Click here to access these offers.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers 10 $100 No Sweat Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are multiple options on the table for new players on Fanatics Sportsbook. Most new users will be eligible for the no sweat bets. Place a $100 wager on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive up to $100 back in bonuses.

On the other hand, players can win guaranteed bonuses. A $30 wager in AZ, MI, NJ and PA will trigger a $300 bonus. Anyone who registers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV can turn a $50 bet into $250 in bonuses.

Redeeming This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and access this offer:

Click here to start signing up. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

to start signing up. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account. Deposit cash using instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.

Place a $100 no sweat bet. Players in select states can start with a $30 wager (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) or a $50 first bet (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV).

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Preview, Odds

The Nuggets and Clippers will close out this compelling series on Saturday night. This has been a back-and-forth series that will come down to what happens in Denver. Nikola Jokic has been putting up great stats, but has looked frustrated in losses.

Fanatics Sportsbook has the Nuggets (-1.5) as slight favorites. Set up a new account in time to start reaping the rewards on this Denver-Los Angeles matchup or any other game this weekend.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.