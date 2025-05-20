Even Man United players are surprised fans have stuck with them in woeful season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s performances have been so bad this season that even the players are surprised the…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s performances have been so bad this season that even the players are surprised the fans have stuck with them.

United has fallen to a club-record 18 losses in the Premier League and is certain to end a horrible campaign with its lowest points total and league position in the modern era.

But Ruben Amorim’s team can still salvage the season by winning the Europa League final on Wednesday and securing qualification for the Champions League.

The chance to repay supporters is extra motivation for the players.

“They’ve been absolutely incredible this season. It is surprising us players how much they are backing us,” United defender Harry Maguire said. “We’ve disappointed them far too much.

“I say they’re the greatest fans in the world and I think this year they’ve proved that. It’s been remarkable when we get to play in front of them, even though we’re not performing.”

United plays Tottenham in the final in Bilbao in a match that has the chance to transform the season for the winning team.

United is 16th in the 20-team standings and Spurs is one place below.

While both teams have endured historically bad campaigns, for United the slide has been spectacular after dominating English soccer for 20 years under former manager Alex Ferguson.

Now it is 12 years since it last won the Premier League title — in Ferguson’s final campaign before retiring — and it looks a long way off competing at the top again.

But there is hope within the club that the Europa League could spark a revival and in recent months the focus has been on winning European club soccer’s second tier trophy.

“Two months ago, we should have been in a better position where we are fighting for a Europa League position and the Champions League positions. That is what this club demands,” Maguire said. “When we found ourselves out of the (League Cup) and FA Cup it gave us an opportunity in the Europa League.

“We know this season has been nowhere near good enough for this club and for our standards. Next season, I know we will improve.”

