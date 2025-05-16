Eric Wagaman, Connor Norby spark Marlins to 9-4 victory over Rays

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Wagaman had three hits and two RBIs, Connor Norby added a three-run double, and the Miami…

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Wagaman had three hits and two RBIs, Connor Norby added a three-run double, and the Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 on Friday night.

Norby’s two-bagger gave the Marlins a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning. Wagaman had a sacrifice fly in the first against Taj Bradley (3-3), then added an RBI single in a four-run sixth after Tampa Bay had pulled within 5-4.

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz returned to the lineup after missing a three-game series at Toronto because of a passport issue. He had an RBI single in the third that made it 1-1.

Miami’s Max Meyer (3-4) allowed four runs in five innings. Ronny Henriquez, Lake Bachar and Tyler Phillips closed it out.

Bradley surrendered five runs in four innings. Montgomery retired one batter and was tagged for three runs.

José Caballero had an RBI double, Chandler Simpson singled in a run and Josh Lowe added a two-out RBI single in the Rays’ three-run fifth.

Key moment

Rays reliever Mason Montgomery walked the first two batters in the sixth and Kyle Stowers chased him with a single for a 6-4 lead. Connor Seabold allowed Wagaman’s hit and a sacrifice fly by Ronny Simon before Javier Sanoja made it 9-4 with an infield single.

Key stat

Tampa Bay has a 24-5 record against the Marlins since 2019 and leads the all-time series 81-61.

Up next

RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-4, 3.38 ERA) starts Saturday for the Rays against Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 8.10).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.