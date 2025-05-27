England pacer Gus Atkinson injured and will miss ODI series with the West Indies

LONDON (AP) — England fast bowler Gus Atkinson was ruled out of the one-day international series against the West Indies…

LONDON (AP) — England fast bowler Gus Atkinson was ruled out of the one-day international series against the West Indies with a right hamstring strain on Tuesday.

Atkinson was in clear discomfort during the closing stages of the innings victory over Zimbabwe in the one-off test at Trent Bridge last weekend, bowling only three overs on the final day.

After assessing the problem, England decided not to risk the 27-year-old pacer in Harry Brook’s first ODI series since taking over as white-ball captain.

“He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said of Atkinson. “No replacement will be added to the ODI squad.”

Atkinson took three wickets against Zimbabwe and was not thought to be a major doubt for the upcoming test series against India beginning on June 20 at Headingley, Britain’s Press Association reported.

He was the most experienced member of the pace attack in Nottingham, with the likes of Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes all absent on fitness grounds, and England would not want any further setbacks ahead of a signature series.

The ODIs start at Edgbaston on Thursday before games at Cardiff on Sunday and the Oval next Tuesday.

