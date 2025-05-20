Emily Clark’s OT goal lifts Charge over Frost 2-1 in final series opener

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Emily Clark scored at 2:47 of overtime on Tuesday night to lead the Ottawa Charge to…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Emily Clark scored at 2:47 of overtime on Tuesday night to lead the Ottawa Charge to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Frost.

With the win, the Charge take a 1-0 lead in the Professional Women’s Hockey League best-of-five championship series for the Walter Cup. Game 2 in the series is Thursday in Ottawa.

Ottawa is a perfect 3-0 on home ice through the playoffs. The Frost have never won Game 1 of a playoff series in four attempts.

Clark came down the wing and wired a shot past Nicole Hensley, who finished the game with 17 saves.

The game required extra time after Gwyneth Philips had a rare miscue early in the third period, leading to the Frost’s tying goal.

Philips, who stopped 25 shots, mishandled the puck while attempting to play it, turning it over to Katy Knoll. Knoll quickly fed a pass to Klara Hymlarova, who buried the wide-open chance to tie the game 1-1.

With 6:08 remaining in regulation the Charge were set to go on the power play but officials then reviewed an incident that saw Rebecca Leslie cross check Mellissa Channell-Watkins. It was initially assessed as a major but then downgraded to a minor creating offsetting minors.

Leslie had brought the crowd to its feet midway through the second period when she beat Hensley high glove side to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead.

Moments earlier the Frost had been generating a number of chances on the power play, but Philips was solid. As the penalty was expiring the Charge were able to clear the puck with Jocelyne Larocque making a cross-ice pass to Tereza Vanisova who dropped a pass to Leslie.

Hensley couldn’t get a clear view of the shot, partially screened by her teammate Lee Stecklein.

