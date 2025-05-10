Emil Forsberg has 2 goals and 2 assists, Red Bulls beat Galaxy 7-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Emil Forsberg had two goals and two assists, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also scored two goals and…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Emil Forsberg had two goals and two assists, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also scored two goals and the New York Red Bulls beat the LA Galaxy 6-0 on Saturday night and the extend the defending MLS Cup champions’ winless skid.

The Galaxy (0-9-3) have gone an MLS-record 12 consecutive games without a win to start the season. Their last win was a 2-1 victory over the Red Bulls on Dec. 7 to claim the 2024 MLS Cup title.

New York tied the club mark for goals in a game, set in 2016 against New York City FC.

Forsberg joined Antony De Avila (July 13, 1997) as the only players in Red Bulls history with multiple goals and assists in an MLS game.

Choupo-Moting opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a rolling shot from the right-center of the area that slipped inside the back post into the side-net. The 36-year-old in his first MLS season put away a feed from Forsberg to make it 3-0 in the 31st minute, his first multi-goal game for New York (5-4-3).

Omar Valencia played a ball ahead to Forsberg, who slipped behind the defense and beat goalkeeper John McCarthy one on one to give New York a 2-0 lead in the 16th. His free kick from 30 yards out slipped under the crossbar to make it 4-0 in the 50th minute.

Cameron Harper came on in the 67th and scored his first goal of the season in the 68th, Dennis Gjengaar made it 6-0 in the 88th minute and an own goal on LA’s Miki Yamane capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.