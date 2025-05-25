Villa makes complaint after Emery accuses ref of ‘big mistake’ to foil Champions League bid

Aston Villa has complained to the organization overseeing match officials in English soccer after manager Unai Emery accused referee Thomas…

Aston Villa has complained to the organization overseeing match officials in English soccer after manager Unai Emery accused referee Thomas Bramall of making a “big mistake” that potentially cost the team a place in the lucrative Champions League.

A win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday would have secured Villa a top-five finish in the Premier League and a place in Europe’s elite club competition — and with it a windfall of at least $90 million.

Morgan Rogers thought he had given Villa a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute when he dispossessed United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and slotted the ball into an empty net. However, referee Bramall blew for a foul by Rogers on Bayindir, deeming that the goalkeeper had possession of the ball in his hands before the midfielder kicked it away.

Villa’s players and Emery protested but Bramall’s decision stood, with the Premier League saying on X: “The whistle was blown by the referee before the ball entered the goal, therefore the incident was not reviewable by the VAR.”

United scored about three minutes later through Amad Diallo and wound up winning 2-0, dropping Villa into sixth place — one spot out of the Champions League qualification positions — and into the Europa League.

At the final whistle, Emery stood motionless on the touchline and stared at Bramall for a long time. After confronting the official as he came off the field, Emery continued his discussions with him as they went down the tunnel.

“The TV is clear with the move but of course we have to accept it,” Emery said. “It was a mistake. A big mistake.”

Asked whether he spoke to the referee about the incident, Emery said: “Yes, I told him but he knows it.”

Hours later, Villa said it had written to the Professional Game Match Officials Limited “to raise concerns over the selection process of match officials” for the game.

“With such high stakes surrounding today’s fixture, the club believe a more experienced referee should have been appointed,” Villa said in a statement. “Of the 10 referees to officiate across the Premier League today, Mr. Bramall was the 2nd least experienced.”

Villa said the decision to disallow Rogers’ goal “was a major contributing factor to the club not qualifying for the Champions League.”

“As per the standards that have been established over the course of the season, a decision to whistle early is clearly inconsistent with current refereeing guidelines,” the club said. “VAR exists to ensure that these types of situations receive the scrutiny they deserve. Unfortunately, the technology was not allowed to serve its purpose.”

Villa acknowledged the outcome of the game “will not change.”

“But we believe that it is important to address the selection methodology to ensure that high-stakes matches are treated as such with regards to officiating and to ensure that the implemented VAR technology is allowed to be effective,” the club added.

An ‘incredible’ decision

Villa captain John McGinn described Bramall’s call as “incredible.”

“It’s so, so hard to take especially when the impact it has on us, as a club and a team, is so big,” the midfielder said. “It’s really, really tough to take and handle.

“I don’t think we deserved to win but if you were 1-0 up at that point and all you need is a point to get to the Champions League, it’s costly.”

