Edmonton visits Dallas to start the third round

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division) Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -125, Oilers +105; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Stars host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Edmonton Oilers to start the Western Conference finals. The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Stars went 2-1 against the Oilers during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on March 26, the Stars won 4-3.

Dallas is 50-26-6 overall and 34-11-3 at home. The Stars have gone 19-7-4 in one-goal games.

Edmonton has a 27-18-2 record in road games and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have a 20-9-4 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 32 goals and 56 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has scored four goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.