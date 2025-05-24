Edmonton, Dallas square off with series tied 1-1

Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

Dallas Stars (50-26-6, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -153, Stars +128; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in game three of the third round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won 3-0 in the last matchup.

Edmonton has a 29-14-3 record in home games and a 48-29-5 record overall. The Oilers have gone 28-9-3 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Dallas is 50-26-6 overall and 24-20-3 in road games. The Stars have a 27-12-3 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 54 assists for the Oilers. Corey Perry has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 35 goals and 44 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has eight goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

