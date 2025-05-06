Duke’s Lawson will coach Team USA in AmeriCup; Old Dominion’s Milton-Jones, OU’s Baranczyk to assist

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Duke’s Kara Lawson will coach Team USA this summer at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Duke’s Kara Lawson will coach Team USA this summer at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in Chile and will be assisted by Old Dominion’s DeLisha Milton-Jones and Oklahoma’s Jennie Baranczyk, USA Basketball announced Tuesday.

Nations in North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean are represented in the every-other-year tournament, which will run June 28 to July 6 in Santiago, Chile. The AmeriCup is a qualifying tournament for the FIBA Women’s World Cup and the Olympics.

Lawson, Milton-Jones and Baranczyk each have previous USA Basketball coaching experience, and Lawson and Milton-Jones have earned multiple gold medals as players for the United States.

Lawson won gold as an assistant with the United States team at the 2024 Paris Olympics and as head coach of the U.S. 3-on-3 team at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Lawson is 75-5 with nine gold medals as a USA Basketball coach.

Milton-Jones was an assistant on the U.S. teams at the 2023 FIBA Women’s U19 World Cup and 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship. Baranczyk will be a USA Basketball assistant after having served as a court coach for the 2023 and 2017 U19 National Team Trials.

