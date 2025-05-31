Duke puts No. 7 overall seed Georgia on verge of elimination after 6-3 victory in Athens Regional

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Wallace Clark went 4 for 5 with two solo homers and Ben Miller hit a three-run…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Wallace Clark went 4 for 5 with two solo homers and Ben Miller hit a three-run shot as Duke sent No. 7 overall seed Georgia to the losers’ bracket with a 6-3 victory in the Athens Regional on Saturday night.

Georgia will have to beat Oklahoma State in an elimination game early Sunday and the Blue Devils twice — Sunday night and Monday — to advance to the super regionals.

Georgia jumped in front in the second inning against Blue Devils starter Kyle Johnson (4-3) when Ryan Zaborowski homered leading off.

The lead lasted until Miller’s three-run homer off Bulldogs starter Brian Curley (4-4) in the third after Clark and AJ Gracia led off with singles.

Clark homered leading off the fifth and Kolten Smith replaced Curley two batters later. Clark homered again with one out in the ninth off reliever Zach Harris. Jake Hyde drove in the final run with a single after Gracia walked and Miller was hit by a pitch following the homer.

Georgia’s Christian Adams had a leadoff triple off reliever James Tallon in the ninth. Tallon struck out pinch hitter Devin Obee for the first out before Nolan McCarthy singled. Tallon retired the next two for his second save.

Johnson allowed two runs on three hits in five innings. Mark Hindy got four outs and Tallon pitched the final 2 2/3.

Curley gave up four runs on eight hits in 4 1/3.

