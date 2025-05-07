DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs: Get $200 Bonus for Knicks-Celtics

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport to win $200 in bonuses. New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use throughout the week.

May is one of the best times of the month to be a sports fan and DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the bar on the games. Go big on the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, MLB or any other game.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Knicks-Celtics, Win $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos Weekly NBA No-Sweat Bet, MLB Live Betting Boost Pack, NBA Every Day Profit Boost, Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports betting, but that is exactly what new players can get with this offer. Create a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook and place this $5 bet on Knicks-Celtics or any other game.

No matter what happens in that selected game, players will receive $200 in bonuses. In fact, players can secure these bonus bets before the game even starts.

While we know that the NBA playoffs will turn heads, don’t miss out on the other options available in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The MLB regular season is heating up and the NHL playoffs are in full swing.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook:

. After reaching a sign-up landing page, provide basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on Knicks-Celtics or any other game to win $200 in bonuses instantly.

New players will have eight $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Preview, Odds

The Celtics dominated the Knicks in the regular season, but the playoffs are a different animal. New York overcame a 20-point second-half deficit to shock Boston in overtime. Even with that Game 1 upset, the Knicks are massive underdogs on Wednesday night. Check out the current DraftKings Sportsbook odds on Knicks vs. Celtics (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

New York Knicks: +10.5 (-110) Over 211 (-110) // +400

+10.5 (-110) Over 211 (-110) // +400 Boston Celtics: -10.5 (-110) // Under 211 (-110) // -535

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.