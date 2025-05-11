Dortmund spoils Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen farewell and boosts its Champions League hopes

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso’s last home game in charge ended in a 4-2 drubbing by Borussia…

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso’s last home game in charge ended in a 4-2 drubbing by Borussia Dortmund that boosted the visitors’ chances of Champions League qualification on Sunday.

Karim Adeyemi scored one goal and set up another for clinical Dortmund to stay one point behind fourth-placed Freiburg with one round of the Bundesliga remaining.

Dortmund next plays relegated Holstein Kiel, while Freiburg plays Eintracht Frankfurt in the final round. The top four teams qualify for Europe’s premier club competition.

Third-placed Frankfurt could clinch its place later Sunday with a win at home against St. Pauli, which was just two points above the relegation zone.

Alonso, who confirmed on Friday he’ll be leaving Leverkusen at the end of the season, was honored for his impact at the club before kickoff, when defender Jonathan Tah also received tributes before he leaves.

Celebrating with Alonso

Alonso’s team dominated from the start with a host of chances only to be thwarted by Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal.

Florian Wirtz set up Jeremie Frimpong to break the deadlock in the 31st, when the Dutch wing back ran to Alonso, leading to a team celebration around the departing coach.

But Julian Brandt replied two minutes later with Dortmund’s first shot on goal after Adeyemi pulled the ball back.

Kobel pulled off great saves to deny Nathan Tella and then Wirtz, before Pascal Groß set up Julian Ryerson to score with Dortmund’s second shot before the break.

Leverkusen missed more chances after it, before Brandt sent Adeyemi through to make it 3-1 in the 73rd. Serhou Guirassy made sure of the win four minutes later, before Wirtz set up Jonas Hofmann’s consolation in stoppage time.

Stuttgart hosted Augsburg later Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.