Dodgers try to extend win streak, play the Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers (22-10, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-17, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (0-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2, 2.87 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -110, Dodgers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers seek to continue a six-game win streak with a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has an 8-4 record at home and a 14-17 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 22-10 record overall and a 7-7 record on the road. The Dodgers have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has five doubles and five home runs for the Braves. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-43 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

Teoscar Hernandez leads the Dodgers with 18 extra base hits (nine doubles and nine home runs). Andy Pages is 18-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (wrist), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

