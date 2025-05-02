Dodgers’ Tommy Edman missing 2nd straight start with sore right ankle in series opener at Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers, already struggling to overcome injuries to their pitching staff, were missing second baseman…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers, already struggling to overcome injuries to their pitching staff, were missing second baseman Tommy Edman in their starting lineup in Friday night’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

Edman, who ranks second on the team with eight home runs and 24 RBIs, hurt his right ankle in Tuesday night’s 15-2 win against Miami. After missing Wednesday’s game and having an off day Thursday, Edman still wasn’t ready to start in the first of 10 straight road games.

Edman worked out before Friday night’s game in what manager Dave Roberts said could be a key session.

“My expectation is he would be available to pinch hit,” Roberts said, adding he believes Edman’s status is “a day to day thing.”

When asked whether the injured list is a possibility for Edman, Roberts said “Today could be telling.”

Miguel Sosa started at second base.

The Dodgers entered May with three starting pitchers on the injured list. Left-hander Blake Snell (shoulder inflammation) is with the team in Atlanta. Roberts said Snell is scheduled to start throwing when the team continues its trip at Miami next week.

The rotation also is without Tyler Glasnow (shoulder inflammation) and Clayton Kershaw (recovery from toe and knee surgery).

The Dodgers also have two key relief pitchers, Blake Treinen (forearm tightness) and Michael Kopech (shoulder impingement) on the injured list.

Roberts said Kopech is scheduled to begin an injury rehab assignment next week.

