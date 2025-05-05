Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández will have MRI on Tuesday after leaving vs. Marlins with tight hamstring

MIAMI (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Teoscar Hernández will have an MRI on Tuesday on his left hamstring…

MIAMI (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Teoscar Hernández will have an MRI on Tuesday on his left hamstring after he left in the fourth inning of the 7-4 victory against the Miami Marlins on Monday night with tightness in his leg.

“I got word that it was tight — whether it was a hamstring, abductor,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s a guy that just doesn’t come out of games by way of injury. That’s a little concerning, given the person.”

Hernández hit an RBI double for the Dodgers’ first run in the first inning and singled to right in the third. When Hernández returned to the dugout for the fourth, he was replaced by Chris Taylor.

Roberts said Hernández first experienced tightness after he chased and caught a ball hit in the gap by Javier Sanoja in the third.

With the possibility of Hernández landing on the injured list, Roberts said the team is discussing bringing up a player from the minors.

“(Tuesday) will be telling,” Roberts said.

In his second season with the Dodgers, Hernández began Monday with a team-leading nine homers that was tied after Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run shot in the fifth to give Los Angeles a 5-0 lead against Miami.

Hernández is hitting .315 with 34 RBIs and 10 doubles with a .933 OPS this season.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.