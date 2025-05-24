Dodgers take win streak into game against the Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers (32-19, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (30-21, second in the NL East) New…

Los Angeles Dodgers (32-19, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (30-21, second in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-0, 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (2-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -113, Dodgers -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the New York Mets.

New York is 17-6 in home games and 30-21 overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 2.87 ERA, which leads the NL.

Los Angeles has a 32-19 record overall and a 13-11 record on the road. The Dodgers have the top team batting average in MLB play at .266.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with a .287 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBIs. Mark Vientos is 9 for 36 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .361 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBIs. Will Smith is 12 for 28 with a home run and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .200 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.21 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (neck), Mark Vientos: day-to-day (abdominal), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

