Dodgers square off against the Diamondbacks with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-23, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (30-19, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes (3-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (1-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -137, Diamondbacks +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles is 30-19 overall and 18-8 at home. The Dodgers are 20-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona has a 26-23 record overall and a 13-10 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have an 18-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 17 home runs while slugging .668. Freddie Freeman is 15 for 39 with five doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 13 doubles, six home runs and 37 RBIs while hitting .307 for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 13 for 38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .292 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.