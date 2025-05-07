Dodgers place right-hander Evan Phillips on 15-day injured list with right forearm discomfort

MIAMI (AP) — Injuries to Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers continued to pile up Wednesday as right-hander Evan Phillips went on…

MIAMI (AP) — Injuries to Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers continued to pile up Wednesday as right-hander Evan Phillips went on the 15-day injured list with right forearm discomfort.

Right-hander Matt Sauer was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Phillips had just been activated from the injured list on April 19 after missing 21 games with a right rotator cuff strain. The reliever has made seven appearances this season with one save, striking out six and walking two while allowing no runs.

Phillips’ injury adds to a series of health woes for the Dodgers’ pitching staff.

Three Dodgers starters — Blake Snell (shoulder inflammation), Tyler Glasnow (shoulder inflammation) and Clayton Kershaw (recovery from toe and knee surgery) — are on the injured list. And two-way star Shohei Ohtani is still a few months away from returning to the mound as he continues his recovery from 2023 elbow surgery.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game at Miami, manager Dave Roberts said Snell and Glasnow will start playing catch on Friday.

Kershaw looks to be near a return after tossing six no-hit innings in a rehab start on Tuesday. The 10-time All-Star is scheduled for another rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, which Roberts said could be his last before re-joining the Dodgers from the 60-day injured list. He’s eligible to be activated on May 18.

