Dodgers aim to end 3-game slide, play the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-22, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (29-18, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (6-3, 3.73 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Dodgers: Landon Knack (2-1, 5.89 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -141, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to stop a three-game losing streak when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles has a 17-7 record at home and a 29-18 record overall. The Dodgers have a 20-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona is 25-22 overall and 12-9 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .448.

The matchup Monday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs while slugging .665. Freddie Freeman is 15 for 38 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 12 doubles, five home runs and 34 RBIs while hitting .300 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Naylor is 12 for 38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .316 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .288 batting average, 5.56 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (groin), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.