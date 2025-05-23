DJ LeMahieu makes his 2nd return to Coors Field with Yanks as his former team historically struggles

DENVER (AP) — For DJ LeMahieu, it doesn’t seem all that long ago when he was leading the Colorado Rockies…

DENVER (AP) — For DJ LeMahieu, it doesn’t seem all that long ago when he was leading the Colorado Rockies to back-to-back postseason appearances. Those, he recounted, were some of his fondest memories as a member of the squad.

For the Rockies faithful, though, it feels like forever. The franchise hasn’t been back to the playoffs since LeMahieu left to join the New York Yankees through free agency after the 2018 season.

Sure, LeMahieu misses hitting at Coors Field as he returns this weekend for the second time as a member of the Yankees. And indeed, he feels for the Rockies this season as they’ve fallen to 8-42, the worst start through 50 games since 1901. But he can’t argue with the success he’s found in New York, either.

“I feel like I made a pretty good choice,” said LeMahieu, who’s working his way back from a calf injury that kept him on the injured list until May 13. “I’m happy to be here (with the Yankees).”

Being back in town, LeMahieu couldn’t help but stroll down memory lane. He’s been texting back and forth with former teammates and friends now in the front office (Charlie Blackmon is the special assistant to the general manager for Colorado).

“There’s a lot of people here still, from when I played here,” LeMahieu said.

When he was with the Rockies, the team had a nucleus that included him, Blackmon, Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Carlos González. The Rockies lost in the NL Wild Card Game in 2017 and won in the same round a year later over the Chicago Cubs, before losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in the Division Series.

“It’s a special place for me,” LeMahieu said. “Just the city, the stadium. Grew up as a player, played around a lot of great players that really helped me.”

That’s what makes seeing their struggles now so difficult to watch.

“I still root for them. Not this weekend, but from afar, I always root for them,” said LeMahieu, who spent seven seasons with Colorado after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs before the 2012 season. “A lot of good people around here still since I was here. It’s been a tough go for them, though.”

He’s always enjoyed batting at Coors Field, where he’s hit .330 with 21 homers and 197 RBIs in 473 career games in the Mile High City. He won the 2016 NL batting title with the Rockies when he hit .348.

“I mean, yeah, I miss hitting here every day,” he said. “Not as easy on the body, but good place to hit, for sure.”

He’s thrived in New York — when healthy — and captured the 2020 AL batting title by hitting .364. The three-time All-Star hasn’t had a fully healthy season since that season.

“I feel like I’m hitting the ball hard and feel like I’m seeing the ball pretty well,” said LeMahieu, who’s hitting .211 this season. “Just going to keep it rolling.”

Slugger Aaron Judge gets his first taste of hitting in Denver’s elevation — outside of the 2021 All-Star Game at Coors Field, when he was 0 for 2 with a walk.

“I don’t think it really matters where he hits, though,” LeMahieu said. “He can launch them with the best of anybody.”

Notes: Infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (oblique strain) and outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (elbow issues) are in New York this weekend getting in some work. Chisholm could potentially get some live at-bats soon in Tampa. “That’s potentially in the cards,” manager Aaron Boone said. … Boone wasn’t sure when righty Marcus Stroman (left knee) would have his next side session. “Hopefully get to a point to where we get him back to live and see how the knee responds to that,” Boone explained.

