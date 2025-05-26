Did Brad Marchand really have a Blizzard between periods of Game 3?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand is setting the record straight: The Florida Panthers forward was enjoying a spoonful…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand is setting the record straight: The Florida Panthers forward was enjoying a spoonful of honey — not ice cream — between periods of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

And with that, the investigation into Blizzardgate is now closed.

Marchand went viral on Saturday after telling Sportsnet reporter Kyle Bukauskas that he was having a Blizzard from Dairy Queen between the second and third periods of Florida’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. There was video of Marchand using a spoon to eat something during that intermission, which prompted the question.

It sparked a creamy, delicious controversy, one that Marchand put to rest on Monday.

“It was honey. I was having honey,” Marchand said after Florida’s morning skate. “It was a spoonful of honey.”

Sorry, DQ. The claim that the snack was a Blizzard was frozen fib. But Marchand’s love of Blizzards apparently is real.

“The amount of messages I got about people going to Dairy Queen yesterday, I appreciate the support,” Marchand said. “I love a good Blizzard, more than anybody. But it’s not something I’ve had in the middle of a game — yet. Yet. Yet.”

The Panthers suspected that Marchand was using a bit of succulent sarcasm.

“I know he said it,” coach Paul Maurice said. “I’m just not sure that makes it a fact.”

The sugary story started to hit the spot soon after the game, and there was a good reason. The Panthers had gotten some notoriety for visiting a Dairy Queen last week on an off day in North Carolina — one was near the hotel where Florida was staying for Games 1 and 2 against the Hurricanes, and a fan’s social media posts about seeing the Panthers having some sweet treats went viral.

It was logical for Bukauskas to ask if Marchand was still getting his dessert fix in Game 3.

“No chance you were fueling with a Blizzard there, were you?” Bukauskas asked during the Saturday night exchange.

“Yeah, that’s a little chocolate chip cookie dough Blizzard right there,” Marchand replied.

Now, there is a Dairy Queen about 2.4 miles away from the Panthers’ home arena — and it was still open when the game was in its second intermission Saturday. So, is it possible that ice cream could have been sent to the arena? Yes.

But did it happen? No. The Panthers, like all teams, have a slew of high-protein or energy-giving snacks available for refueling between periods. And Marchand has always had an affinity for honey.

“I’ve always loved honey,” Marchand said. “Actually, when I was growing up, I loved Winnie the Pooh. I used to have Winnie the Pooh, but I would feed him — the bear — honey, so it was covered and rock hard.”

His parents didn’t love that aspect of his childhood in Nova Scotia.

“I don’t think they enjoyed cleaning up a mess, but yeah, I had fun,” Marchand said. “That’s what we do in Halifax. We feed teddy bears honey.”

There were hints on Sunday that the Blizzard story was melting. Maurice didn’t debunk the story — but cast some doubt on it.

“There are cameras everywhere, man. We can’t get away with anything anymore,” Maurice said. “But that would be a good story.”

As it turns out, Marchand may have had a bit of a motive for telling Bukauskas that it was a Blizzard. The TV-savvy Marchand looked directly into the camera afterward — and hinted he might want to add a DQ sponsorship to his endorsement portfolio.

“You can’t beat it. It’s the best dessert in the world,” Marchand said. “So, I better get a lifetime free supply of Dairy Queen now. Thank you, fellas.”

It should be noted that what Marchand ate between periods worked. He scored a goal in the third period, a few minutes after the snack — part of a five-goal, um, blizzard by the Panthers that sealed Saturday’s win.

