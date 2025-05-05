Diamondbacks play the Mets after Perdomo’s 4-hit game

New York Mets (22-13, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-16, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday,…

New York Mets (22-13, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-16, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Griffin Canning (4-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-0, 5.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -110, Diamondbacks -109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the New York Mets after Geraldo Perdomo had four hits on Sunday in an 11-9 win over the Phillies.

Arizona has gone 8-8 at home and 18-16 overall. The Diamondbacks have an 8-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 22-13 overall and 9-10 in road games. Mets pitchers have a collective 2.88 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Diamondbacks with a .304 batting average, and has nine doubles, four home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI. Alek Thomas is 12-for-38 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with a .344 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 25 walks and 31 RBI. Mark Vientos is 12-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mets: 4-6, .295 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (hamstring), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jesse Winker: day-to-day (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Francelis Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

