Diamondbacks place reliever Justin Martinez on 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation

NEW YORK (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed reliever Justin Martinez on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed reliever Justin Martinez on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Thursday, a day after after his velocity dipped while he failed to record an out against the New York Mets.

To replace Martinez, the Diamondbacks recalled left-hander José Castillo from Triple-A Reno. Left-handed reliever A.J. Puk (left elbow inflammation) was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Martinez entered with a three-run lead in the ninth inning Wednesday night, but allowed Tyrone Taylor’s homer before walking Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. Ryan Thompson got the final three outs in the 4-3 win.

Martinez’s fastball was clocked between 95 and 96 mph — down a couple of mph from his previous appearances against the Atlanta Braves last Friday and Saturday and down 5 mph from his peak velocity last season.

Martinez, who flew back to Arizona on Thursday morning to undergo an MRI, battled right shoulder fatigue during the back half of April.

“It was clear last night, we were all watching the same thing — his stuff was down,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday before the series finale against the Mets. “We’re going to find out what’s going on with his shoulder. He feels strongly there’s nothing wrong, but we felt like, at the very least, we give him a little bit of a blow, get him healthy, get him back to full speed. That’s the most important thing.”

Lovullo said he didn’t know who would step in as the closer for the Diamondbacks. Martinez and Puk have combined for seven of Arizona’s nine saves this season.

“We miss A.J. and we’re going to miss ‘J-Mart’ — but they’re going to heal and they’re going to come back and help us win games,” Lovullo said. “In the meantime, everybody’s going to hold down the fort, keep their seats warm — hold down the fort and help us win baseball games.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.