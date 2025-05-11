Diamondbacks meet the Dodgers with 2-1 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (26-14, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-19, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (26-14, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-19, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 4.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -117, Dodgers -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 2-1 series lead.

Arizona has a 21-19 record overall and an 11-11 record in home games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Los Angeles has an 11-11 record in road games and a 26-14 record overall. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .260.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has eight doubles and five home runs while hitting .293 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel is 13 for 40 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 12 home runs while slugging .649. Teoscar Hernandez is 17 for 41 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

