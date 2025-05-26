Diamondbacks look to stop 5-game skid, take on the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-35, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-27, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday, 8:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-35, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-27, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney (3-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -187, Pirates +156

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to break their five-game slide when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Arizona has gone 13-13 at home and 26-27 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .255, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Pittsburgh is 19-35 overall and 6-19 on the road. The Pirates are 11-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 15 home runs while slugging .566. Ketel Marte is 13 for 41 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has six doubles, a triple and 11 home runs while hitting .236 for the Pirates. Alexander Canario is 11 for 37 with a double, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .278 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 4-6, .244 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

