Diamondbacks host the Dodgers to open 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (25-12, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-18, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-2, 0.90 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (5-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -159, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Arizona has a 19-18 record overall and a 9-10 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 14-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 25-12 overall and 10-9 on the road. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .259, the second-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs while slugging .613. Geraldo Perdomo is 13 for 35 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 10 home runs while slugging .620. Freddie Freeman is 19 for 38 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .321 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (undisclosed), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (toe), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

