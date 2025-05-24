Diamondbacks head into matchup against the Cardinals on losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-25, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (28-23, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-25, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (28-23, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (3-3, 2.92 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -113, Cardinals -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to break a three-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 28-23 record overall and a 17-8 record at home. The Cardinals have a 21-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona is 13-12 on the road and 26-25 overall. The Diamondbacks rank fifth in MLB play with 72 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar leads the Cardinals with seven home runs while slugging .407. Ivan Herrera is 15 for 35 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has a .299 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 13 doubles and six home runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12 for 38 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (back), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.