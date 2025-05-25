Diamondbacks enter matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-26, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-23, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-26, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-23, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (7-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (5-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -125, Diamondbacks +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals after losing four in a row.

St. Louis has gone 18-8 in home games and 29-23 overall. The Cardinals have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .261.

Arizona is 26-26 overall and 13-13 on the road. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 15 for 35 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has nine doubles, six triples, 15 home runs and 34 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 12 for 40 with two doubles, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .281 batting average, 5.43 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (back), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

