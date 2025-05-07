Diamondbacks and Mets meet to determine series winner

New York Mets (23-14, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-17, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (23-14, first in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-17, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (3-2, 1.38 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.06 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -115, Mets -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Arizona is 19-17 overall and 9-9 at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .430 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

New York has a 23-14 record overall and a 10-11 record on the road. The Mets have an 8-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has seven doubles and five home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel is 13 for 37 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with nine home runs while slugging .659. Tyrone Taylor is 12 for 28 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mets: 4-6, .290 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (hamstring), Justin Martinez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Francelis Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.