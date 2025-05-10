Denver hosts Oklahoma City with 2-1 series lead

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference) Denver; Sunday,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -5.5; over/under is 227.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nuggets lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Thunder won the last matchup 149-106 on Thursday, led by 34 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Russell Westbrook led the Nuggets with 19.

The Nuggets are 8-8 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Denver leads the NBA with 20.1 fast break points per game led by Christian Braun averaging 5.1.

The Thunder are 12-4 in division play. Oklahoma City is 54-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nuggets make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.6%). The Thunder average 120.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 116.9 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 126.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.