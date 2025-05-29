Del Toro takes it easy during 18th stage of Giro as Denz wins with solo breakaway

CESANO MADERNO, Italy (AP) — Overall leader Isaac Del Toro had a chance to take it relatively easy during the…

CESANO MADERNO, Italy (AP) — Overall leader Isaac Del Toro had a chance to take it relatively easy during the 18th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday, which was won by German rider Nico Denz with a solo breakaway.

Del Toro, the first Mexican rider to wear the pink jersey, finished safely in the main pack following the 144-kilometer (89-mile) route from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno, which featured three minor climbs early on before a relatively flat finale.

It will likely be much tougher for the 21-year-old Del Toro the next two days, with grueling back-to-back mountain stages before the mostly ceremonial finish in Rome on Sunday.

“I don’t know what the situation will be. I cannot predict the future,” Del Toro said. “But of course, if I can be with the GC (general classification) riders, and more or less everything in control for the team, I will be happy enough.

“I hope to be mentally ready,” Del Toro added.

For now, Del Toro maintained his advantage of 41 seconds ahead of 2019 champion Richard Carapaz and 51 seconds ahead of British rider Simon Yates.

Juan Ayuso, Del Toro’s UAE Emirates teammate, abandoned the race early on in the stage after struggling for days. Considered a pre-race favorite, Ayuso stood 26th, nearly 50 minutes behind Del Toro, and was battling through knee pain and a bee sting.

“Obviously this is not how I wanted my Giro to end but some things are out of my control,” Ayuso said in a team statement. “I wish the guys all the best and hope Isaac can keep pink all the way to Rome.”

It was the third victory at the Giro in Denz’s career, having also won two stages in 2023.

The next two stages are both rated with five stars for maximum difficulty.

Stage 19 on Friday is a 166-kilometer (103-mile) leg from Biella to Champoluc that features five climbs before a short descent into the finish.

Then Saturday’s penultimate stage is a 205-kilometer (127-mile) leg from Verres to Sestriere that features the beyond-category climb on a gravel road to Colle delle Finestre — where Chris Froome’s audacious attack in 2018 earned him the title.

___

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.